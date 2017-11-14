Makers of Brie Larson’s Basmati Blues on generalising India: We deeply regret any offense

Filmmakers Monique Caulfield and director Danny Baron, makers of the upcoming Hollywood film Basmati Blues, starring Brie Larson, have issued a statement after their film’s trailer was heavily criticised on social media, for “cultural misappropriation”.

The filmmakers say that the film’s “international trailer” gives out the “wrong impression” of the film. “This movie is not about an American going abroad to solve India’s problems. Unfortunately, the international trailer has given the wrong impression of the film’s message and heart,” the statement reads. “We deeply regret any offense caused by the Basmati Blues trailer. We have heard a number of voices that have understandably reacted to a trailer that is not representative of the film as a whole,” the filmmakers add.

For the uninitiated, last week, the film’s trailer was heavily criticised and thrashed online, especially by Indians for ‘generalising an entire culture’. The trailer, shows the Oscar winning actor, Brie as a scientist who after landing in India, meets stray goats, eats highly exaggerated spicy food, gets her feet washed in brass plates. The filmmakers, however, believe the film does not convey the message of a white savior.

“At its heart, this film is about two people who reach across cultures, fight against corporate greed, and find love. Basmati Blues is an ensemble musical romantic comedy. The film explores our responsibility for our actions and for each other, and attempts to do it in a disarming way, using music, comedy and romance,” they say adding that the film is their way of honouring Bollywood cinema, and India.

“Basmati Blues is a love letter to multiple eras of Bollywood cinema, musicals, and classic Hollywood romantic comedies. We are confident that the film, when seen in its entirety, will bear out our appreciation and respect for India and its people.”

