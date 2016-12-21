 Margot Robbie is a married woman now. See her stunning wedding dress | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 22, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Margot Robbie is a married woman now. See her stunning wedding dress

hollywood Updated: Dec 21, 2016 08:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

Margot Robbie shared the news of her wedding on Instagram by posting a picture of herself and Ackerley, who she has been dating for three years. (REUTERS)

Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie got married with director Tom Ackerley in a secret wedding.

The 26-year-old actor shared the news on Instagram by posting a picture of herself and Ackerley, who she has been dating for three years. The image of sthe couple is blurred apart from Robbie’s left hand which features the wedding ring, which she is pointing towards the camera.

Read more

A photo posted by @margotrobbie on

Now, more pictures of her from the wedding have popped up on the internet which show her in a gorgeous, off-shoulder white bardot wedding dress, walking with her nephew.

Enjoy in your marriage @margotrobbie ❤️❤️🙏🏻 #Margotrobbie #Cinema #movie #show #CinemaMovieShow

A photo posted by AbdullahTime (@abdullahtime) on

According to the reports the couple tied the knot in Coorabell, near Byron Bay, where around 50 guests were in attendance.The pair are said to have got engaged over the summer and managed to keep it a secret.

This guy 😍

A photo posted by @margotrobbie on

Shout out to Granny B + M in the back!

A photo posted by Tom Ackerley (@alpha_meows) on

Attendees at the nuptials included the Robbie’s brothers Lachlan and Cameron, and her sister Anya.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood

The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
The 2016 smartphone winter rush is here
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<