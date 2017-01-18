Margot Robbie transforms into figure skater Tonya Harding for biopic. See pic

Margot Robbie is hard at work on the set of her upcoming Tonya Harding biopic. In fact, she’s completely transformed for the part, seemingly sporting face prosthetics and a body suit, Robbie looks just like the disgraced former figure skater.

The 26-year-old Australian star donned a pair of high-waisted ‘90s jeans with a marbled blue sweater and sported a wildly curled blonde wig and thus, appeared in full character, reported People magazine.

She was also wearing some prosthetics on her face and a body suit to look every bit like Tonya in the forthcoming biopic, which draws a timeline of events leading up to the conspiracy to attack rival figure skater Nancy Kerrigan in 1994.

Actor Sebastian Stan plays Harding’s former husband, Jeff Gillooly, who hires a hit-man to cause harm to Kerrigan, thereby upping Tonya’s to clinch a medal at the Olympics.

The biopic is not slated for release until the year 2018.