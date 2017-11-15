Mark Hamill leaves Star Wars fans speechless

It seems like the force was really strong with the fans of Star Wars.Mark Hamill left a room full of Star Wars fans open-mouthed as he casually walked on to the stage in front of the guests and introduced himself.

In a clip of the incident posted on his official Twitter page, Hamill is introduced by an employee at Disneyland. As the employees eyebrows went up, he continued, “Oh, and the Force is strong with this one. So let me go out and.”

At that point, Hamill walks onto the stage, prompting gasps from the audience as he calmly said, “Hello everyone”. As the seated crowd began to cheer, the Star Wars veteran jokingly said, “Wait a minute, there’s no Star Wars fans here, right?”

A woman in the crowd contradicted him, emphatically saying, “Yes, there are!” Meanwhile, Hamill had recently admitted that he feels ‘‘possessive’‘ about his most famous character. The actor explained that because he’s so strongly associated with Luke, he has developed strong feelings about how he’s portrayed to moviegoers.

The eighth installment, The Last Jedi, in the epic sci-fi franchise Star Wars will hit theatres on December 15. Helmed by Rian Johnson, the film stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Late Carrie Fisher, and Adam Driver in pivotal roles.

