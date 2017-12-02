Martin Garrix: Would like to visit beautiful places in India; last time I saw the Taj Mahal

Electronic dance music star Martin Garrix is all charged up about his performance in Goa, at the music festival Time Out 72, on December 29. This is Garrix’s fourth visit to India and he says that his fans draw him back every single time. The Dutch DJ, known for tracks such as Animals and Don’t Look Down, also reveals that he enjoys spending time in India. On his last visit, he had a great time touring the Taj Mahal. This time, he is keen to explore more destinations. Garrix opens up about his plans and more in an e-mail conversation:

What makes you keep coming back to India?

First and foremost, to see my fans there. That’s always the main reason to come back, of course. India is really beautiful with an amazing culture. It’s so different from my home country. That’s what I like about being on tour, visiting so many different countries all over the world. I get a lot of inspiration from that as well.

Tell us about the songs that will feature in your set list for the music festival.

I always decide what to play on the spot, but of course, some of my hits will be on the set list. The rest will all be a surprise!

How is the fan experience here different from back home?

That’s difficult to say. You have different energy levels in countries, I think, but I love all my fans and appreciate all the support. I always find it so overwhelming when I come to a country and people are already waiting for me at the airport. And then at the show, the crowd is absolute madness. That’s crazy and I’m really grateful for it.

While in India, which places do you plan to visit, and what will you eat and shop?

I don’t have any plans so far, but I would definitely like to visit some beautiful places. So hopefully, my schedule will allow it. Last time, I went to see the Taj Mahal, and it was so beautiful and impressive.

Thank you Bangalore that was amazing!! My first ever show here and it was crazy!! Hyderabad it is tomorrow :) #MGIndiatour 🇮🇳🇮🇳 A post shared by Martin Garrix (@martingarrix) on Nov 11, 2016 at 9:02am PST

At just 21, you are one of the best DJs in the world. How do you handle so much fame?

I have a great team around me, and my friends and family who support me at all times. They also make sure that I stay grounded. That’s why I also love to bring them with me on tour as much as possible. It’s great to be able to share my success with the people I love.

BANGALOOORE I'M HERE 😬😬 A post shared by Martin Garrix (@martingarrix) on Nov 11, 2016 at 1:43am PST

What inspires you to create a new track?

I get inspired by so many different things; the people around me, the places I visit, listening to other artists’ music. I wake up listening to music and I go to bed listening to music.

What keeps you occupied when you are not creating music?

When I’m not in the studio or touring, I love hanging out with my family and friends, and just relax. I love having them around me. But I think the moments that I’m not producing [music] are very rare... haha.

