Mary Magdalene trailer: Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix’s Biblical epic hints at controversial romance

The first trailer for Mary Magdalene, a new Biblical epic about the relationship she shared with Jesus Christ, has been released online on Thursday. Directed by Lion’s Garth Davis, who reunites with Rooney Mara, the film offers a new perspective on one of the world’s best known stories.

Joaquin Phoenix plays Jesus, and it’s a take that differs greatly from the ones we usually see. His Christ is more jovial, more relatable, and less enigmatic. He plays Jesus like a prophet who may or may not have a close relationship with God.

The film also tells the story through a feminist lens, and it looks like a lot of it will be through Mary Magdalene’s eyes. To many, she was just a companion to Christ in his final days - but their relationship did attract the attention, and in some cases, the envy of Jesus’ disciples. One of them - Peter - is played by Chiwetel Ejiofor and has the most prominent role of any of Jesus’ followers.

Tahar Rahim hovers in the background as Judas.

The Mary Magdalene trailer promises a film that appears to have both quiet character moments and scenes of grand Biblical scale. The Crucifixion is hinted at towards the end, but more than any religious or spiritual aspect, the film seems to be targeting a wider audience with the potential romantic angle being played up.

Mary Magdalene stars an international cast including Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Hadas Yaron, Lubna Azabal, Lior Raz. The film was initially a Weinstein Company project, but in the wake of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault scandal, like many of his films, it was sold to another studio - in this case, Sony. Mary Magdalene is scheduled for a March 30, 2018 release.

Trailers are oftentimes not reflective of the actual film but wow wow wow that MARY MAGDALENE trailer is cringeworthy awful, turned it off after 28 seconds. Ooooof. — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) November 29, 2017

A mood: Rooney Mara as Mary Magdalene smoking in front of Joaquin Phoenix as Jesus Christ crucified pic.twitter.com/0K4MEkouyN — The lamb in silence (@l_thelamb) November 29, 2017

If this image isn't used for the MARY MAGDALENE poster, we should all just quit watching movies entirely. pic.twitter.com/8rKVAtlQDZ — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) November 27, 2017

why bother with a trailer for mary magdalene when you have this photo of rooney mara on set for promo pic.twitter.com/CEZOHcb3xb — kendall little (@kendall_l) November 29, 2017

Follow @htshowbiz for more