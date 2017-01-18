Matt Damon compares his ‘historical fantasy’ The Great Wall to Game of Thrones

Academy Award-winner Matt Damon draws parallels between his upcoming film The Great Wall and popular TV show Game of Thrones.

The 46-year-old actor described the movie’s story as “historical fantasy” similar to the way the HBO series feels like it takes place in the middle ages.

“Even though we know there weren’t White Walkers or dragons. Likewise, ours is not quite The Great Wall that exists today,” he said in a statement.

“It centers around this idea that The Great Wall was erected to defend Northern China from this onslaught of mythical Chinese monsters called Tao Tei that rise up every 60 years and attack with absolute ferocity. In order to combat them, the Chinese have assembled this group of warriors that are raised from birth to do nothing but defend Northern China, defend The Great Wall, against these beasts,” Damon elaborated.

Also starring Pedro Pascal, Jing Tian, Andy Lau, Willem Dafoe, the Zhang Yimou directed flick is set to release in India on February 3.