Matthew McConaughey is alright, alright, alright about Donald Trump

While several Hollywood celebrities have been openly criticizing Donald Trump, actor Matthew McConaughey is ready to give the new President a chance.

During an interview with ChannelFi, the 47-year-old Oscar winner said it is time to make peace with Trump, reported People magazine.

When asked if Americans need to give the president a break, McConaughey said, “Well, they don’t have a choice now.He’s our president. And it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time as we’ve had.

“At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.”

However, it’s unclear if the interview took place before or after Trump’s controversial immigration ban.

Many of McConaughey’s fellow actors, such as Jennifer Lawrence, Mia Farrow and Alyssa Milano, have spoken out against the ban.

Hundreds of Mexican actors stand ready to replace you, #MatthewMcConaughey. — Pedro da Costa (@pdacosta) February 2, 2017

#MatthewMcConaughey Like Trump embraced Obama when he spread fake news about his citizenship? Like the Tea Party embraced him? Like that? — Andrew Malekoff (@AndrewMalekoff) February 2, 2017

#MatthewMcConaughey doesn't mind embracing Trump. Why should he? There's a large tax cut on the horizon and he's not part of the minority — ♻️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) February 2, 2017

It's easy for a RICH WHITE MAN to tell us to embrace Trump.. Tell that to the faces of minorities, refugees and MUSLIMS. #MatthewMcConaughey — diamondovelove (@diamondovelove1) February 2, 2017

When you go from "alright alright alright" to "altright altright altright" 🤔🤔😓 #matthewmcconaughey — Autumn (@TrainerAuto) February 3, 2017

#MatthewMcConaughey Accepting or embracing such idiologies is the problem in the first place. How about standing up to it instead? — James Roy (@jcroyboy) February 2, 2017

Matthew McConaughey: We must embrace Trump-shake his hand

Me: I'd rather cut off my arms #MatthewMcConaughey — Rhen Fitzjarrald❄️ (@RFitzjarrald) February 2, 2017

