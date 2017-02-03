 Matthew McConaughey is alright, alright, alright about Donald Trump | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 03, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Matthew McConaughey is alright, alright, alright about Donald Trump

hollywood Updated: Feb 03, 2017 13:38 IST
PTI
Matthew McConaughey

Actor Matthew McConaughey attends the Universal Studio premiere of Sing in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)

While several Hollywood celebrities have been openly criticizing Donald Trump, actor Matthew McConaughey is ready to give the new President a chance.

During an interview with ChannelFi, the 47-year-old Oscar winner said it is time to make peace with Trump, reported People magazine.

Read more

When asked if Americans need to give the president a break, McConaughey said, “Well, they don’t have a choice now.He’s our president. And it’s very dynamic and as divisive of an inauguration and time as we’ve had.

“At the same time, it’s time for us to embrace and shake hands with this fact and be constructive with him over the next four years.”

Read more

However, it’s unclear if the interview took place before or after Trump’s controversial immigration ban.

Many of McConaughey’s fellow actors, such as Jennifer Lawrence, Mia Farrow and Alyssa Milano, have spoken out against the ban.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you