Mel Gibson, 60, is a father again, for the ninth time

hollywood Updated: Jan 24, 2017 14:52 IST
IANS
Highlight Story

Director Mel Gibson attends the red carpet for the movie Hacksaw Ridge at the 73rd Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy.(Reuters)

Actor Mel Gibson, 60, and his girlfriend Rosalind Ross, 26, have welcomed a baby boy (his ninth child) in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Gibson’s representative said the baby had been named Lars Gerard.

Director Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross arrive at the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. (REUTERS)

“They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable. Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy,” the representative said.

Rosalind Ross, left, and Mel Gibson arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. (AP)

Gibson shares seven children with ex-wife Robyn Moore, to whom he was married for 26 years.

The Hacksaw Ridge director has one daughter from his relationship with Russian pianist Oksana Grigorieva.

