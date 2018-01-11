Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks’ The Post wins big at National Board of Review awards; full list of winners here
Two days after female empowerment dominated the star-studded Golden Globes, the #TIMESUP movement was still very much on stars’ minds at the National Board of Review Awards.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Meryl Streep took the stage to accept the award for Best Actress for her role in The Post, and took the opportunity to acknowledge and address both genders.
Streep started her speech by saying, “I love men. Yeah, I know it’s the year of the woman and everything, but all of my mentors have been men.”
Before signing off, the legendary actor threw in an anecdote that came from Daniel Ellsberh, who was the whistle-blower from the Pentagon Papers.
The star ended her speech with a message to all the ladies out there and said, “I think the movie really did meet its moment in time, and the time’s up. So let’s go, girls!”
Female-driven storytelling was recognized throughout the awards, whose winners were announced in November. Lady Bird’s Greta Gerwig triumphed in best director, while Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot were given the Spotlight Award for the superhero movie’s accomplishments.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Best film: The Post
Best director: Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Best actor: Tom Hanks, The Post
Best actress: Meryl Streep, The Post
Best supporting actor: Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Best supporting actress: Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Best original screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Best adapted screenplay: Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber, The Disaster Artist
Best animated feature: Coco
Best breakthrough performance: Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Best directorial debut: Jordan Peele, Get Out
Best foreign language film: Foxtrot
Best documentary: Jane
Best ensemble: Get Out
Spotlight Award: Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: Angelina Jolie and Loung Ung, First They Killed My Father; John Ridley, Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992.
