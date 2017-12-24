Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones off to Cambodia after India vacation

Popular Hollywood couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, who were earlier in India with their children Dylan Michael and Carys Zeta for a family vacation, have left the country and moved to Cambodia. Zeta-Jones, 48, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photograph of herself with Douglas enjoying a meal.

“Arriving in Cambodia. A sunset river cruise with a cup of tea and a few cakes. Perfect,” she wrote alongside the image.

Zeta-Jones, best known for her roles in films like Chicago, The Terminal and Broken City, along with her family was in India last week. During her visit, she shared videos and photographs on the image-sharing site. On Saturday, she shared a video titled Life in India, in which she shared all the images from her vacation. “My family and other life in India,” she wrote alongside the image, which shows different cultures and traditions of India.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas visited the Taj Mahal, roamed around the streets of Jaipur and enjoyed wildlife in India during their vacation.

On Instagram, the actress also shared that it was her “dream” to visit India. “When you dream of visiting a country all your life, and it lives up to everything you hoped it would be,” she wrote.

Douglas, 73, has appeared in films like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Wall Street, Solitary Man and The American President.