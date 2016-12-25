 Miles Teller had to be restrained after a car crash wrecked his prized truck | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 26, 2016-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Miles Teller had to be restrained after a car crash wrecked his prized truck

hollywood Updated: Dec 25, 2016 16:13 IST
IANS
Highlight Story

Teller is known for his roles in Whiplash and the recent War Dogs.

Actor Miles Teller reportedly flipped his truck in an accident but without harming himself.

The actor was driving with his girlfriend in the San Fernando Valley late on Thursday night when an Uber driver made a left turn in front of Teller’s car, reports tmz.com

He was not injured but enraged and got out of the truck screaming, “You f***** up my truck.”

According to a source, he was so angry that people had to restrain him from attacking the Uber driver.

Read more

An ambulance came and took the two passengers from the Uber taxi to the hospital after they complained of minor injuries.

Can't wait to take both of these babes up the coast 😍💯🚙

A photo posted by Keleigh Sperry (@keleigh_sperry) on

An eyewitness says Teller showed concern about the two injured people.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood

Recommended for you

<