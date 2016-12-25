Miles Teller had to be restrained after a car crash wrecked his prized truck

Actor Miles Teller reportedly flipped his truck in an accident but without harming himself.

The actor was driving with his girlfriend in the San Fernando Valley late on Thursday night when an Uber driver made a left turn in front of Teller’s car, reports tmz.com

Miles Teller went upside down Thursday night when his truck hit another car and flipped over. For more: https://t.co/5f3fcKC7rY pic.twitter.com/6lOFeTtkRI — TMZ (@TMZ) December 23, 2016

He was not injured but enraged and got out of the truck screaming, “You f***** up my truck.”

According to a source, he was so angry that people had to restrain him from attacking the Uber driver.

Read more

An ambulance came and took the two passengers from the Uber taxi to the hospital after they complained of minor injuries.

Can't wait to take both of these babes up the coast 😍💯🚙 A photo posted by Keleigh Sperry (@keleigh_sperry) on Dec 16, 2015 at 5:00pm PST

An eyewitness says Teller showed concern about the two injured people.

Follow @htshowbiz for more