Moonlight: Here’s when you can see the multiple Oscar nominated film in India

Oscar-nominated Hollywood film Moonlight is set to release in India next month.

Director Barry Jenkins’ film will hit the Indian screens on February 17, read a statement from PVR Pictures, which is bringing the movie to India.

It is adapted from the short play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue by Tarell Alvin McCraney.

Starring Trevante Rhodes, André Holland and the Oscar nominated Maherhsala Ali and Naomie Harris , the film touches the subjects of race, sexuality, masculinity, identity and isolation.

Moonlight is the story of a young man’s struggle to find himself. It is told across three defining chapters in his life as he experiences the ecstasy, pain, and beauty of falling in love, while grappling with his own sexuality.

The film received eight Oscar nominations at the 89th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more