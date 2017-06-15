More shake-ups on Justice League: Composer Danny Elfman replaces Junkie XL

Danny Elfman is set to compose music score for the upcoming superhero team-up movie Justice League.

The composer, singer and songwriter has replaced Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL) who has reportedly moved on to Tomb Raider, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Elfman is known for working on Avengers: Age of Ultron with Joss Whedon, who is currently overseeing the reshoots and post-production work on Justice League after director Zack Snyder stepped aside to deal with a family tragedy.

Elfman has also worked with Sam Raimi on Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2.

