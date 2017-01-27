Motion posters bring Beauty and the Beast characters to life. See full cast here

Disney has released posters — even animated ones — for their live-action Beauty and the Beast, which is due to hit theatres in March.

There’s a poster for each of your favourite Beauty and the Beast character. But first let’s look at the “motion posters”; yes, they move! The short videos were posted online Thursday. All characters stand in front of a snowy castle backdrop.

You can watch the iconic Disney characters come to life below.

Harry Potter actress Emma Watson appears in a motion poster wearing her character Belle’s signature yellow ball-gown and holding the movie’s iconic enchanted red rose.

Dan Stevens, The Beast, wears a blue and gold embroidered jacket and white ruffled shirt.

The film also stars Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Josh Gad as Le Fou, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Madame De Garderobe, Hattie Morahan as the enchantress, and Nathan Mack as Chip, with Ian McKellen as Cogsworth and Emma Thompson as Mrs Potts.

Now let’s take a look at the gorgeous, traditional character posters. Scroll through the character posters below and stay tuned for the final trailer on Monday.