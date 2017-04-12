Mulan director Niki Caro calls Hollywood’s gender imbalances ‘shameful’

The director of the forthcoming Mulan live-action remake, Niki Caro has criticised Hollywood film industry on gender imbalances, calling it “shameful”.

The 51-year-old filmmaker, whose film The Zookeeper’s Wife recently released, says she is appalled to look at the abysmal number of female directors in the field, reported The Huffington Post.

“My gender should have absolutely nothing to do with it, at least in discussing the quality of my work, in which case I’m very proud to be working in a feminine way. But now that (The Zookeeper’s Wife) is out, I look at the statistics on female directors, and now it’s time for me to speak up.

Niki Caro (L) poses with actor Jessica Chastain, who plays the main character in her film The Zookeeper's Wife. (AFP)

“I’ve been silent for personal reasons, but now I’m very happy to say publicly that it’s a shameful statistic. Just the sheer ignoring of 50% of the available skill and talent and vision and tenacity and ambition appals me,” says Caro.

Her remarks come after the release of a report earlier this year, which showed that only 7% of all directors were women who worked on the 250 highest-grossing films in the year 2016 (down 2% from the previous year).

