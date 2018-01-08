 Natalie Portman ‘tosses a kerosene lamp’ at the Golden Globes with her remarks, and Twitter is lit | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Natalie Portman ‘tosses a kerosene lamp’ at the Golden Globes with her remarks, and Twitter is lit

Natalie Portman’s observation that no women were nominated for Best Director at the 75th Golden Globes when she announced the ‘(all male) nominees’ sent Twitter in a tizzy.

hollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2018 12:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Presenter Natalie Portman and Ron Howard at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
Presenter Natalie Portman and Ron Howard at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.(REUTERS)

Natalie Portman had a tough act to follow at the 75th Golden Globe awards, held in Hollywood on Monday morning. Moments earlier, Oprah had given a rousing, empowering speech as she collected her Cecil B DeMille award. A standing ovation was given, and maintained for most of her speech, as several stars and industry personalities shed tears. Portman then took to the stage with filmmaker Ron Howard to present what she decided to call the “Best (all male) Director award”.

Her remark took her co-presenter by surprise. Ron Howard, who is currently filming the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars movie gave a nervous chuckle and nodded. And then the camera cut to the nominees, all male indeed. Each of them reacted differently - eventual winner Guillermo del Toro looked surprised before he gave a shrug, Martin McDonagh twisted his face, Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg had a look of slight acknowledgment, while Ridley Scott was the only one who managed to maintain his poker face.

The moment wasn’t lost on Twitter, where several people praised Portman for making a strong statement at such an important moment in the movie industry’s history. Every major winner in the film and TV category was a female-centric story, and the all-black outfits of those in attendance grabbed major headlines.

Here are some reactions:

There were, however, a couple of detractors:

Here are all the updates from the 75th Golden Globes
You can check out the best red carpet looks here
And here is the complete list of winners

