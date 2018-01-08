Natalie Portman ‘tosses a kerosene lamp’ at the Golden Globes with her remarks, and Twitter is lit
Natalie Portman’s observation that no women were nominated for Best Director at the 75th Golden Globes when she announced the ‘(all male) nominees’ sent Twitter in a tizzy.hollywood Updated: Jan 08, 2018 12:27 IST
Natalie Portman had a tough act to follow at the 75th Golden Globe awards, held in Hollywood on Monday morning. Moments earlier, Oprah had given a rousing, empowering speech as she collected her Cecil B DeMille award. A standing ovation was given, and maintained for most of her speech, as several stars and industry personalities shed tears. Portman then took to the stage with filmmaker Ron Howard to present what she decided to call the “Best (all male) Director award”.
Her remark took her co-presenter by surprise. Ron Howard, who is currently filming the upcoming Han Solo Star Wars movie gave a nervous chuckle and nodded. And then the camera cut to the nominees, all male indeed. Each of them reacted differently - eventual winner Guillermo del Toro looked surprised before he gave a shrug, Martin McDonagh twisted his face, Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg had a look of slight acknowledgment, while Ridley Scott was the only one who managed to maintain his poker face.
When you realize you're in an all-male directing category. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/wIMU6ouU2E— Vulture (@vulture) January 8, 2018
The moment wasn’t lost on Twitter, where several people praised Portman for making a strong statement at such an important moment in the movie industry’s history. Every major winner in the film and TV category was a female-centric story, and the all-black outfits of those in attendance grabbed major headlines.
Here are some reactions:
Natalie Portman on best director: "And Here are the all male nominees."— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 8, 2018
All the dudes on Twitter right now whining a/b Natalie Portman's "here are all the male nominees" statement -- calling out the lack of diversity in nominations is NOT insulting the nominees, it's insulting the system so systemically sexist that not a single woman was nominated.— Mark Hughes (@markhughesfilms) January 8, 2018
Instantly immortal phrase from Natalie Portman, about the directing award candidates:— jodikantor (@jodikantor) January 8, 2018
"Here are the all-male nominees."
"When I said there’d never be another Camelot, I meant it," Natalie Portman intoned, tossing a kerosene lamp onto the Golden Globes stage.— Ira Madison III (@ira) January 8, 2018
tonight my boyfriend and i are going to roleplay as Natalie Portman and the ashamed look on every Best Director nominee— Sam H. Escobar 👻 (@myhairisblue) January 8, 2018
I gotta say that what Natalie Portman did by adding the word "male" to the introduction for best director took some serious guts. Did you see the awkward looks? That's the face of change.— Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) January 8, 2018
Me: "Sucks to follow Oprah with such a trash category."— Chanel 🌹 (@channelno05) January 8, 2018
Natalie Portman: Hold my drink.
And then my girl #NataliePortman names the all "male" nominees for best director! Preach!— Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 8, 2018
Guess #NataliePortman is still living her role 😂👍🏾🙌🏾#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3NsR9dmABz— Emeph Alvarado (@EmephAlvarado) January 8, 2018
There were, however, a couple of detractors:
Natalie Portman is offended that every #GoldenGlobes nominated director this year is a man, even though women directed just 7% of the 250 highest grossing films last year.— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 8, 2018
That time of the month for Natalie Portman? How rude could she be? Totally disrespected all the Best Director nominees trying to win a few virtue signaling points by whining the nominees were all men. Shame.— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 8, 2018
