New Green Lantern movie set in motion: Will Ryan Reynolds be back?

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice scribe David Goyer and Contract Killers writer Justin Rhodes will collaborate to write the script for Warner Bros and DC’s upcoming movie Green Lantern Corps.

Goyer will also serve as producer, with DC heads Geoff Johns and Jon Berg exec producing the movie, reported Ace Showbiz.

Unlike the previous adaptation starring Ryan Reynolds which focused more on Hal Jordan, the upcoming movie is expected to focus on the Corps itself, the intergalactic police force formed to protect different sectors of the universe.

The story reportedly revolves around the relationship of Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

John Stewart is an African-American sniper who joins the Corps. There’s no word on whether Reynolds will reprise his role as Hal Jordan in the upcoming movie as the actor is now committed to Marvel’s Deadpool.

Actor Sterling K Brown says he would like to play John Stewart.

“Dear powers that be, if you are looking for someone to play John Stewart, I humbly submit my name,” Brown wrote on Twitter. He signed off with the valediction “Namaste” and the hashtag “#GreenLanternCorps.”

Dear powers that be, if you are looking for someone to play John Stewart, I humbly submit my name. Namaste🙏🏿 #GreenLanternCorps https://t.co/1DTshcKS5M — Sterling K Brown (@sterlingkb1) January 13, 2017

The studio will start looking for director right away after they obtain the script.

Green Lantern Corps is currently scheduled for a July 24, 2020 US release.

