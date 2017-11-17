New report unearths police files of Sylvester Stallone’s alleged forced threesome with teenager

On Thursday, old police reports in which Sylvester Stallone was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old in a Las Vegas hotel room in 1986 were published online. The allegations have since been described as ‘categorically false’ by the star’s reps.

Daily Mail claimed to have obtained police records detailing the allegations. The young woman said that while she consented to have sex with Stallone, who would have been 40 then, she did not give her consent to the threesome Stallone initiated with his bodyguard.

According to records obtained by the Baltimore Post-Examiner, who first published the story in early 2016, when Stallone was up for an Oscar for Creed, no charges were filed against the star or his bodyguard because Nevada law states that the age of consent is 16, and the victim consented.

Stallone’s bodyguard Michael ‘The Duke’ De Luca, who was 27 in 1986, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2013 by California police.

USA today attempted to contact the Las Vegas police, who said they had no records of the 31-year-old case, and the documents obtained by Daily Mail “does appear to be in the format of an officer’s report for that time period.”

