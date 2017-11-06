On Emma Stone’s birthday, here are 10 things you didn’t know about the La La Land star

Emma Stone turns 29 on Monday. And she has achieved so much in such a short time. Stone began her career playing girls next door in films like Superbad, Zombieland and Easy A and went on to become an Oscar winner (La La Land).

She’s one of the few A-list stars who’s just as comfortable in indies and huge superhero blockbusters. While she began as a comedic actor, she transitioned into more dramatic territory with movies like Birdman - for which she received her first Oscar nomination.

Her personal life has also been under constant scrutiny - her relationship with her Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield made headlines. FHM consistently ranks her among the world’s ‘sexiest’ women, and in 2017, she made Time’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world, and Forbes’ list of the world’s highest paid actresses.

But these are facts we know. Here are 10 you (probably) didn’t:

1. Her real name isn’t Emma at all. It’s Emily. She changed it when she moved to Hollywood and joined the Screen Actor’s Guild, where the name Emily Stone was already taken.

2. While movies like Superbad, Zombieland, Easy A and La La Land have helped make her one of the most iconic redheads in movies, she’s actually a blonde.

3. The believes the reason behind her husky voice is that she cried herself hoarse as a baby. “I’ve sounded like this since I was a kid,” she once said.

4. She also believes her dead grandfather - whom she has never met - leaves quarters around her house.

5. Her favourite movies are City Lights (1931), Network (1976) and Manhattan (directed by Woody Allen, for whom she would star in two movies).

6. She has won 31 awards from over 90 nominations. She has one BAFTA, one Oscar and one Golden Globe to her name, all for her performance in La La Land.

7. She has starred in three movies with Ryan Gosling - Crazy Stupid Love, Gangster Squad and La La Land. The two were supposed to star in Focus (2015), but the parts went to Will Smith and Margot Robbie.

8. She knows sign language.

9. She realised she was asthmatic while filming a sex scene for Easy A.

10. In 2017, she made $26 million dollars (Rs 168 crore) - which sent her to the top of the Forbes list of the highest paid actresses in the world.

