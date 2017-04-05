 Watch: Never-before-seen footage of Heath Ledger pulls the curtain on the Joker | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 06, 2017-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Watch: Never-before-seen footage of Heath Ledger pulls the curtain on the Joker

I am Heath Ledger, a new documentary brings together the Oscar-winning The Dark Knight actor’s family and friends as they recount stories.

hollywood Updated: Apr 05, 2017 15:24 IST
HT Correspondent
Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger died in January 2008 at the age of 28.

“He wanted fame, and when he got it, he didn’t want it,” says a friend of Heath Ledger’s in a trailer for an upcoming documentary that promises to reveal unheard of information about the late star’s life.

Weaving in accounts from friends, family and colleagues, I am Heath Ledger attempts to pull back the curtain on one of Hollywood’s most enigmatic movie stars, who died in 2008 after an accidental overdose on subscription medication.

“Even as a supporting actor, he will steal the whole show,” says the Oscar-winning director Ang Lee, who directed him in Brokeback Mountain, the film that would earn him worldwide fame.

“That’s the power of Heath Ledger.”

“This is like taking it to the next level,” says Kate, his sister. “You’re going to be nominated for this. I’m telling you right now. And he just smiled,” she continues, alluding to Ledger’s posthumous nomination, and eventual Oscar win for his performance as The Joker in The Dark Knight.

The documentary airs on Spike network on May 17. There’s no word yet if it will air in India.

Read more

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from hollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you