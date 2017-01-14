Oops! Vin Diesel says Ranveer Singh is Deepika Padukone’s ‘boyfriend’

They have kept mum about their relationship status, but actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone couldn’t stop Hollywood star Vin Diesel from giving out their dating secret while he was on his maiden India trip.

Diesel was in Mumbai on a two-day trip to promote xXx: Return of Xander Cage, which also features Deepika in a key role.

During an interview, Diesel said that Deepika’s “boyfriend” Ranveer paid him a sweet compliment.

Hollywood actor Vin Diesel with actress Deepika Padukone during a press conference to promote their film XXX : Return of Xander Cage in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI)

“Life experience gives you swag... It was just so funny. Just last night, Ranveer, her boyfriend, paid me this really sweet compliment. He said your body swag...he didn’t use the word swag,” Diesel said in an interview to digital show Film Companion, hosted by critic Anupama Chopra.

“He said the mastery of your body is so impressive from a third person’s point of view because of the way you turn and the way you stand impacts more than the words and the lines and I explained that comes from being a bouncer.”

“And standing on the front door with a look on my face that says ‘Don’t even think about it’,” he added.

The rumours about Deepika and Ranveer’s relationship have been doing the rounds for long, but they have just maintained that they are special for each other.

On the big screen, their chemistry has worked magic for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. They will next be seen on the big screen in the filmmaker’s upcoming project Padmavati.