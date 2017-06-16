Oprah Winfrey has Wonder Woman-themed bash with kids, shares pics and video

Oprah Winfrey organised a Wonder Woman party for around 30 children to celebrate the influential and inspiring comic book movie.

The broadcasting legend is clearly a huge fan of the new superhero blockbuster and the way it can inspire young girls, and she held a themed party for youngsters at her home earlier this week, reported E! online.

Sharing a series of clips from the bash on Instagram, she said, “So excited ‘cause what it’s Wonder Woman day in my house. I’m having a party for 28 10 year olds and Tiana just brought the cake from Charm City Cakes.”

#wonderwoman party planning. A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 13, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

The 63-year-old media mogul even offered to help out with the cake, describing it as a “crowning moment” as she fastened the top to the base.

Almost ready #wonderwoman A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

That wasn’t all as Winfrey even had popcorn buckets themed after Wonder Woman, and couldn’t resist dressing up in the character’s signature metal bracelets and tiara.

