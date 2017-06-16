Oprah Winfrey has Wonder Woman-themed bash with kids, shares pics and video
Oprah Winfrey organised a Wonder Woman party for around 30 children to celebrate the influential and inspiring comic book movie.
The broadcasting legend is clearly a huge fan of the new superhero blockbuster and the way it can inspire young girls, and she held a themed party for youngsters at her home earlier this week, reported E! online.
Sharing a series of clips from the bash on Instagram, she said, “So excited ‘cause what it’s Wonder Woman day in my house. I’m having a party for 28 10 year olds and Tiana just brought the cake from Charm City Cakes.”
The 63-year-old media mogul even offered to help out with the cake, describing it as a “crowning moment” as she fastened the top to the base.
That wasn’t all as Winfrey even had popcorn buckets themed after Wonder Woman, and couldn’t resist dressing up in the character’s signature metal bracelets and tiara.
