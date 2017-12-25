Oscar contenders Call Me By Your Name, Last Flag Flying, Louis CK’s unreleased I Love You, Daddy leaked online

Like clockwork, the first wave of screeners for Oscar contender films have been leaked online. Copies of Richard Linklater’s Last Flag Flying, the hot favourite Call Me By Your Name, and Louis CK’s I Love You, Daddy have been leaked on pirate websites.

Every year, several films vying for nominations at the Academy Awards are leaked online during the voting process. In 2016, films such as La La Land and eventual Best Picture winner Moonlight were the victims of the leak, and the year before that Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Revenant, Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight and eventual winner Spotlight were leaked.

These leaks can be sourced to the awards screener copies that studios send out to voters ahead of the Oscars. Usually, these copes are watermarked with the voters’ names. In the leaked versions, these watermarks have been removed so as to keep the source’s identity a secret.

In 2016, the leaks were traced to a studio executive, who denied having anything to do with it.

While only three films have been leaked so far, expect more to arrive in the next few weeks. Last Flag Flying is Boyhood director Richard Linklater’s unofficial sequel to Jack Nicholson’s 1973 film, The Last Detail. Call Me By Your Name, starring Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet, is one of the top contenders for the upcoming awards season. Louis CK’s controversial I Love You, Daddy was yanked from release with just one week to go after news broke of CK’s sexual misconduct. It was then reported that CK had bought back the rights to the film from its distributor. But by then, screeners had already been sent out, with some copies rumoured to have been put on eBay for over $1000.

