Oscars 2017: Bollywood stars react to Dev Patel’s nomination

The 89th Academy Awards nomination brings good news for India. Actor Dev Patel, who found a foothold in Hollywood with his role in Slumdog Millionaire (2008), became the third actor of Indian origin to be nominated for the Oscars, in the history of the award. He is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Garth Davis’ Lion.

While the 26-year-old called the nomination “one of the most memorable experience”, his co-stars from his earlier films called it “well deserved”. “From a chai wala crorepati to the man who knew infinity... it’s been a pleasure to witness the rise of #DevPatel,” wrote actor Anil Kapoor, Dev’s co- star in the Oscar winning film Slumdog Millionaire (2008).

Freida Pinto, Dev’s ex girlfriend and former co-star took to Instagram and wrote, “So proud of you, Dev! A fine example of what hardwork, focus, humility and crazy amazing talent rewards one with. Long time coming, so well deserved!.”

From a chai wala crorepati to the man who knew infinity... it's been a pleasure to witness the rise of #DevPatel ! #OscarNomination pic.twitter.com/q5OOd19Ibj — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 25, 2017

Other big names in the nomination list included actor Meryl Streep, who earned her 20th Oscar nomination, in the Best Actress category for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins.

While most nominees expressed their excitement on social media, or spoke to the media, Streep decided to send across a Graphics Interchange Format (GIF) image of herself dancing to the media houses.

Meryl Streep's response to her 20th Oscar nomination? This GIF https://t.co/hQUg0OWaSj pic.twitter.com/mH06WGS3kB — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 25, 2017

Well played Streep!

