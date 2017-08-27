Paris Jackson wished godfather Macaulay Culkin on his 37th birthday

Model-actor Paris Jackson sent a fun message to actor Macaulay Culkin as he celebrated his 37th birthday.

On Saturday, Paris sent Culkin, who had worked with her late father Michael Jackson on a song, a happy birthday message on Instagram, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Paris, 19, shared a photo of themselves along with her message.

In the throwback picture, Paris is seen sitting on top of the former Home Alone star as he hugs her and smiles.

“Happy burfday I love u. Make 37 your b****,” she wrote.

