 Paris Jackson wished godfather Macaulay Culkin on his 37th birthday | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 27, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Paris Jackson wished godfather Macaulay Culkin on his 37th birthday

Model-actor Paris Jackson sent a fun message to actor Macaulay Culkin as he celebrated his 37th birthday.

hollywood Updated: Aug 27, 2017 22:07 IST
Paris Jackson is Michael Jackson’s daughter.
Paris Jackson is Michael Jackson’s daughter.

Model-actor Paris Jackson sent a fun message to actor Macaulay Culkin as he celebrated his 37th birthday.

On Saturday, Paris sent Culkin, who had worked with her late father Michael Jackson on a song, a happy birthday message on Instagram, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Paris, 19, shared a photo of themselves along with her message.

In the throwback picture, Paris is seen sitting on top of the former Home Alone star as he hugs her and smiles.

“Happy burfday I love u. Make 37 your b****,” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

more from hollywood
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
This Independence Day, make financial security one of your life goals
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you