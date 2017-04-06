 Pierce Brosnan clears up those rumours about him being in Deadpool 2 | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Pierce Brosnan clears up those rumours about him being in Deadpool 2

Pierce Brosnan posed with Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds recently, sparking off rumours that he will star in Deadpool 2. He went on Jimmy Kimmel’s show to clear the air.

hollywood Updated: Apr 06, 2017 17:14 IST
Pierce Brosnan

Deadpool 2 is scheduled for an early 2018 release.

Actor Pierce Brosnan refuted rumours that he’s in negotiations to play Cable in the upcoming Deadpool 2.

The former James Bond actor cleared the air during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying, “Not true. Nothing’s come my way yet”, reported Ace Showbiz.

Wolvie. Bond. Wade.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on

When asked about the picture that showed him sitting with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, he says, “We were sitting, waiting for a plane, the three of us, and the guy said, ‘Quick, let’s get a photograph,’ and I jump in the middle and Mr Reynolds said, ‘Let’s do Three Wise Monkeys.’ We put it out there and it went viral. I don’t lie. They know where to find me, it’s just fabricated.”

The second Deadpool film is scheduled for 2018. Zazie Beetz will play Domino. Man of Steel actor Michael Shannon and Stranger Things star David Harbour are in contention to play Cable.

