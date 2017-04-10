 Pilates, weight training and more: Samuel L. Jackson reveals his workout regime | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Pilates, weight training and more: Samuel L. Jackson reveals his workout regime

Samuel L Jacksin, 68, undergoes an intense fitness routine and pairs it with some time for relaxation.

hollywood Updated: Apr 10, 2017 10:31 IST
IANS
Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson was last seen playing army lieutenant Colonel Preston Packard in the adventure film Kong: Skull Island.

Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson has revealed his weekly workout regime and it includes heavy duty exercises like pilates and weight training.

The 68-year-old undergoes an intense fitness routine. He also fits in some time for relaxation, reports metro.co.uk. “I do pilates three times a week, weight training and conditioning three times a week and acupuncture and massage twice a week,” Jackson said.

Man is King! @kongskullislandmovie #kongskullisland #kongisking

A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on

The Django Unchained actor loves having therapeutic after-care treatment including the Chinese method of putting needles into the skin to target pressure points, as well as cupping to help with any aches and pains or inflammation he is left with after his workout.

Read more

“I love acupuncture and cupping,” he said.

The actor also indulges in playing golf if he gets free time.

