Pilates, weight training and more: Samuel L. Jackson reveals his workout regime

Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson has revealed his weekly workout regime and it includes heavy duty exercises like pilates and weight training.

The 68-year-old undergoes an intense fitness routine. He also fits in some time for relaxation, reports metro.co.uk. “I do pilates three times a week, weight training and conditioning three times a week and acupuncture and massage twice a week,” Jackson said.

Man is King! @kongskullislandmovie #kongskullisland #kongisking A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) on Feb 7, 2017 at 10:40am PST

The Django Unchained actor loves having therapeutic after-care treatment including the Chinese method of putting needles into the skin to target pressure points, as well as cupping to help with any aches and pains or inflammation he is left with after his workout.

Read more

“I love acupuncture and cupping,” he said.

The actor also indulges in playing golf if he gets free time.

Follow @htshowbiz for more