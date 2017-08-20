Predator star Sonny Landham dies at 76, Arnold Schwarzenegger pays special tribute

Sonny Landham, best known for starring in hit action films such as Predator and 48 Hrs, passed away at the age of 76.

The actor died from congestive heart failure on Thursday in Lexington, Kentucky, reported Variety.

Landham co-starred along with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the original Predator film, where he played Native American tracker Billy Sole. However, the actor did not appear in the film’s follow-ups.

Sonny Landham was such a joy to work with on Predator - so talented, so fun to be around. We'll miss him. My thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/SoNbRJEwgV — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 19, 2017

Billy was one of the best parts of #Predator Sonny Landham was great in it. RIP. pic.twitter.com/GNXQ5CwuNW — The King (@SeanJTKing) August 18, 2017

R.I.P. Sonny Landham, who was every bit as BADASS as @Schwarzenegger in PREDATOR. pic.twitter.com/2kVQpnPKpG — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) August 18, 2017

He also appeared in director Walter Hill’s 1979 street- gang thriller The Warriors. The duo re-teamed for the 1982 action comedy 48 Hrs, in which Landham was cast as the trigger-happy criminal Billy Bear.

Landham had mostly done action-packed roles in his mainstream movie career. He was a stuntman. His other film credits include Firewalker, Action Jackson and Lock Up.

Landham is survived by his son, William, and daughter, Priscilla.

