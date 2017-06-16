Priyanka Bose, who played Dev Patel’s mom in Lion, bags second Hollywood film

Priyanka Bose, who made her international debut with Oscar-nominated film Lion, has been cast alongside Paper Towns actor Nat Wolff in her second Hollywood project, titled Mortal.

Bose played Dev Patel’s biological mother, Kamla Munshi, in the Garth Davis-directed movie last year.

In the new film that follows a young man who discovers he has God-like powers derived from ancient Norwegian mythology, Bose will play Hathaway, a stern yet warm US Embassy officer, reported Deadline.

Nat Wolff in a still from Paper Towns.

The fantasy film will be directed by Andre Ovredal, who has also co-written the screenplay with Norman Lesperance and Geoff Bussetil.

John Einar Hagen of Nordisk Film is producing alongside Automatik’s Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, as well as Ben Pugh and Rory Aitken of 42.

