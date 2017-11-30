Priyanka Chopra’s A Kid Like Jake selected for prestigious Sundance Film Festival. Read her reaction

Priyanka Chopra starrer A Kid Like Jake has been selected for the Sundance Film Festival, which will take place in January. The Indian actor says the film is a story that needs to be “told and seen”.

Priyanka on Thursday tweeted: “When I read the script of A Kid Like Jake, I knew immediately that this was a story I had to be a part of... A story that needed to be told and seen..And now it’s been selected for Sundance Film Festival!”

1/2 When I read the script of #AKidLikeJake, I knew immediately that this was a story I had to be a part of.. A story that needed to be told and seen..And now it’s been selected for @sundancefest !!! I can’t wait for you all to see this amazing lil film we’ve made. pic.twitter.com/mted86NCci — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 29, 2017

The actor, 35, expressed her excitement and said that she cannot wait for her fans to watch the film.

“Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer, Silas Howard, Amy Landecker, Ann Dowd Daniel Pearle, Todd Spiewak, Eric Norsoph, Paul Bernon, Rachel Song -- thank you for being such an incredible team to work with,” she added.

The movie is based on Daniel Pearle’s celebrated Lincoln Center play by the same name.

The story follows the life of Alex (Danes) and Greg Wheeler (Parsons). They have high hopes for their son Jake, a bright and precocious four-year-old, who happens to prefer Cinderella to GI Joe.

The 10-day Sundance Film Festival will take place from January 18-28. The selections were announced on Wednesday and include films from 29 countries.

