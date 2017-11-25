Priyanka Chopra’s Thanksgiving week is all about family and friends. See photos

Priyanka Chopra flew down to Los Angeles for the Thanksgiving week break and has been spending some quality time with her family and friends. She has been posting pictures on her Instagram account. She shared a picture with her family and friends and wrote, “So Thankful for my family and friends. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating . I’m grateful for everyone who has stood in my corner through it all.. you are the family I choose... #foodcoma.”

Before the meal, she also helped her friend Mubina prepare the meal. In a video that she shared, she was seen chopping some green vegetables. She wrote, “Lol! God bless this meal. @mubinarattonsey can’t believe I’m chopping! #thanksgiving.”

This week for PeeCee is all about relaxing and keeping it casual. In another video, we see the actor and her friend Mubina having a fun time. This was shared by her friend Irfan, who captioned the video, “Maata chadh gayi 😮 #ishock #haila @priyankachopra @mubinarattonsey #thanksgivingwhiplash 😝#saawanmeinlaggayiaag #mikasingh.”

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her television series Quantico, in which she plays an FBI officer. The third season of the show is expected to be aired in January 2018. The ratings of the second season were not impressive, but reportedly ABC has taken a chance by calling for a season with less number of episodes. Priyanka will also be seen in A Kid Like Jake starring Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer. She will also be playing another short role in Rebel Wilson’s Isn’t it Romantic!

In India, the actor was last seen in Bajirao Mastani, and hasn’t signed any other project as of now.

