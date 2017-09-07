Priyanka Chopra’s words are just as stunning as her pics in Paper Magazine cover story

There isn’t a day that goes by when Priyanka Chopra doesn’t make a headline of some sort. On Thursday, the star’s coverstory for the latest issue of Paper Magazine, and the accompanying photographs, were posted online.

Priyanka is one of the six ‘beautiful people’ who will be featured on the cover of the fall edition of the magazine. The first was rapper Gucci Mane. The rest are yet to be revealed.

Priyanka hit all the right notes in her interview to the magazine, affirming her status as one of the prime feminist workaholics in the industry. Asked about how she became a movie star twice over, she replied, “I feel like it was destiny. I’m a big believer in destiny. I really feel like there has to be a bigger picture planned for each one of us, because there are sometimes things that happen which you don’t expect at all, and it works out for your best interest. You get in life what you need, not what you want. If you have the ability to recognize those opportunities, life can be pretty all right.”

She remembers having an epiphany after seeing herself in a fairness cream advertisement she’d done early in her career. “So I did this cream commercial and when I saw it, it made me feel like crap. It reminded me of what I felt like when I was a little girl. I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is what I felt like. Like what I have is not good enough.’ I got out of the contract and never did it again. It took me seeing myself advocating the thing that made my teenage years miserable, because it was normal and everyone did it. It was sold in stores right next to toothpaste. You don’t understand the psychology of what it does to society. When I did it is when I understood it. Creams for glowing skin is different, but as soon as it says ‘whitening,’ it’s like, what?”

Priyanka is all prepped for the third season of her ABC thriller show, Quantico, in which she plays Alex Parrish, about whom she says, “She’s one of my favourite characters I’ve played because she’s such an empowered, modern, unapologetic girl. She just lives her life. She’s broken. I just love what she stands for.”

Priyanka also recently collaborated on a new single with Will Sparks. And she also found the time to make her Hollywood film debut, with the summer action/comedy Baywatch.

“I’m extremely ambitious,” she said, “and I think it’s a really great quality for girls to have. Somehow, ambition and feminism have turned into bad words, and they’re not.”

She continued: “I never say ‘no’ to anything because you never know the new experience that will come your way. Yes, it’s really hard sometimes. As a girl, as someone who didn’t know anyone in the business or the entertainment industry, it was very solitary, my journey. It’s been very long, and that’s been the hard part. It makes you vulnerable.”

While most of her work keeps her abroad these days, Priyanka insisted that she’s still an Indian at heart. “There’s so much beauty in India’s chaos,” she said. “It’s not one thing. It’s not even ten things. It’s just a metamorphosis of contradictions, and there’s music to it. When you see the country, your every sense will be assaulted with how much there is in terms of culture and music and people and the contradictions that live within society. We don’t all have arranged marriages, and there’s a lot more food outside of chicken tikka masala. I can go on.”

