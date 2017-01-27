Priyanka Chopra, The Rock continue raging against GoT in Baywatch motion posters

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut Baywatch got its first official set of posters, and on Friday, those same posters have been beefed up with some added animation, and now, they can be called motion posters.

Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared the ‘motion posters’ on their Instagrams. You can get a better look at them here:

Here’s a free lesson for all the rookies: She’s as dangerous as they come… don’t fall for her charm. #SummerIsComing🔥 #BeBaywatch #VictoriaLeeds @baywatchmovie A video posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jan 26, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

As you can see, the posters retain the same tagline as before, which takes a jab at Game of Thrones (winter is coming, remember?). But now that winter is almost over, it makes them seem slightly outdated. The Rock’s poster is more risque, of course, and it does a better job at adding some of his character’s personality. Priyanka meanwhile, blows a kiss.

Baywatch is being marketed as a raunchy summer action-comedy, similar to the runaway hit 21 Jump Street and its sequel. Whether or not it can match their success remains to be seen, but with Deepika Padukone’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage being well-received by fans, the stakes have been raised.

Baywatch also stars Alexandra Daddario, Zac Efron, Ilfenesh Hadera and Kelly Rohrbach. They got their special character posters too, and here they are:

Now we're snow guards?!? What the heck, put me back on the beach!! #BeBaywatch A video posted by 👻kellyro4 (@kellyrohrbach) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:01pm PST

Had to. #BeBaywatch A video posted by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

Helping you think warm thoughts one bad beeeach at a time @therock @alexannadaddario @kellyrohrbach @thejonbass @priyankachopra @zacefron #summeriscoming 🔥 A video posted by Ilfenesh Hadera (@ilfenator) on Jan 26, 2017 at 1:05pm PST

