Priyanka Chopra, The Rock continue raging against GoT in Baywatch motion posters

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut Baywatch got its first official set of posters, and on Friday, those same posters have been beefed up with some added animation, and now, they can be called motion posters.
Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared the ‘motion posters’ on their Instagrams. You can get a better look at them here:
I know it's COLD out there, but I promise you, SUMMER IS COMING. And it's gonna feel sooooooo good. But for now, just close your eyes and imagine you running next to us down our beach in slo-motion... now imagine me turning to you, looking deep in your eyes and giving you a sexy slo-mo kiss on the lips (if you're a girl), or me giving you a bad ass slo-mo fist bump (if you're a dude), then imagine me throwing both of your asses in the ocean, as I keep running like a G. 😂🤙🏾 Summer is coming and so are we. And we're all gonna have a blast. #BAYWATCH MAY 26th. MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND 🔥 #JustCloseYourEyes
As you can see, the posters retain the same tagline as before, which takes a jab at Game of Thrones (winter is coming, remember?). But now that winter is almost over, it makes them seem slightly outdated. The Rock’s poster is more risque, of course, and it does a better job at adding some of his character’s personality. Priyanka meanwhile, blows a kiss.
Baywatch is being marketed as a raunchy summer action-comedy, similar to the runaway hit 21 Jump Street and its sequel. Whether or not it can match their success remains to be seen, but with Deepika Padukone’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage being well-received by fans, the stakes have been raised.
Baywatch also stars Alexandra Daddario, Zac Efron, Ilfenesh Hadera and Kelly Rohrbach. They got their special character posters too, and here they are:
