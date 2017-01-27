 Priyanka Chopra, The Rock continue raging against GoT in Baywatch motion posters | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Priyanka Chopra, The Rock continue raging against GoT in Baywatch motion posters

hollywood Updated: Jan 27, 2017 14:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Baywatch is scheduled for a May 26 release.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut Baywatch got its first official set of posters, and on Friday, those same posters have been beefed up with some added animation, and now, they can be called motion posters.

Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shared the ‘motion posters’ on their Instagrams. You can get a better look at them here:

As you can see, the posters retain the same tagline as before, which takes a jab at Game of Thrones (winter is coming, remember?). But now that winter is almost over, it makes them seem slightly outdated. The Rock’s poster is more risque, of course, and it does a better job at adding some of his character’s personality. Priyanka meanwhile, blows a kiss.

Baywatch is being marketed as a raunchy summer action-comedy, similar to the runaway hit 21 Jump Street and its sequel. Whether or not it can match their success remains to be seen, but with Deepika Padukone’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage being well-received by fans, the stakes have been raised.

Baywatch also stars Alexandra Daddario, Zac Efron, Ilfenesh Hadera and Kelly Rohrbach. They got their special character posters too, and here they are:

Now we're snow guards?!? What the heck, put me back on the beach!! #BeBaywatch

A video posted by 👻kellyro4 (@kellyrohrbach) on

Had to. #BeBaywatch

A video posted by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

