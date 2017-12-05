Quentin Tarantino has ideas for the next Star Trek film and might also direct it

After the underwhelming performance of Star Trek Beyond, this may just be what the franchise needs. Ace director and big time Star Trek fan Quentin Tarantino has reportedly got an idea for the fourth film in the series and may also direct it.

According to Deadline Hollywood, director JJ Abrams has commissioned a ‘writers’ room of scribes’ who will hear Tarantino’s ideas and come up with the script. As Abrams is busy with Episode IX of Star Wars, the task to direct the film may also fall on Tarantino.

Tarantino has delivered some of the most popular original stories in Hollywood through his films like Pulp Fiction and Inglorious Basterds. However, he has never taken over an existing franchise, except when he directed episodes for CSI and ER.

Zachary Quinto and Chris Pine in a still from Star Trek.

Abrams directed the first two film in the Star Trek reboot: Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness. He then handed the franchise over to Justin Lin for the third film while he went on to take over Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Tarantino is currently prepping for him film on the Manson Family, scheduled for a 2019 release. The date carries a symbolic importance, as it marks the 50th anniversary of Sharon Tate/Manson Family murders.

This will be the first time when Tarantino is not partnering with The Weinstein Company, which is facing uncertainty in the wake of Harvey Weinstein scandal. The project will be produced by David Heyman, Tarantino and Shannon McIntosh, with Georgia Kacandes as executive producer. The shooting will start next year.

