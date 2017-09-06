Rami Malek’s look as Freddie Mercury for Queen biopic will blow your mind
Actor Rami Malek looks exactly like the iconic English singer and will play him in the upcoming biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, based on Mercury’s rock band, Queen.hollywood Updated: Sep 06, 2017 14:25 IST
American actor Rami Malek’s first look as Freddie Mercury has been released on Tuesday. The 36-year-old actor will be playing the role of Queen’s iconic frontman in an upcoming biopic on the English rock band. The new photo shows, Malek as Mercury during the band’s Live Aid performance in 1985.
In a report by People magazine, Malek said that the resemblance in their looks only adds to his confidence. “It only adds to the level of confidence that one would need to play Freddie Mercury. When you’re able to open your eyes and see a different person staring back at you in the mirror, it’s a very affirming moment,” he was quoted as saying.
The movie will chart band’s journey from their formation in 1970, to their memorable charity gig- Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in London, England in 1985. “It won’t just be the dark Freddie story, but that being said, that also will be honoured,’ Director Bryan Singer said. ‘It’s about collaboration. It’s a celebration,” Malek added.
Malek also revealed that the movie will be using a combination of his and Mercury’s voice in the movie. “I’m in Abbey Road [Studios] right now if that should say anything to you. I’m not working on my acting. (But) We’re going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible,” he said.
The film will be directed by X-Men fame director Bryan Singer. Apart from Malek, actor Gwilym Lee will be band’s guitarist Brian May, Ben Hardy will play drummer Roger Taylor and Joe Mazzello will appear as bassist John Deacon. The film is scheduled for a 2018 release.
