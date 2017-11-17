Rampage trailer: Dwayne Johnson takes on giant monsters, because that’s what The Rock does

Nothing can stop Dwayne Johnson’s rampage, not even giant monsters. As the star readies for his big 2017 release, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the first trailer for his 2018 blockbuster Rampage has arrived.

Based on an arcade game of the same name, the film traces Johnson’s character, who is at more ease with animals than he is with humans. When his friend, a gorilla named George, is taken away by sinister men who want to conduct experiments on him, The Rock goes on an action-packed rescue mission.

The catch: After being exposed to a meteor, George has grown at a rapid rate, and now he’s more like King Kong.

Rampage finds Dwayne Johnson in his tried and tested action hero mold, which he has now brought down to a science, but it also blends elements from monster movies and disaster epics.

It is, after all, directed by Brad Peyton, the man behind Johnson’s 2015 disaster film San Andreas.

Rampage also stars Naomi Harris, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman and Joe Manganiello. It is scheduled for an April 20 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more