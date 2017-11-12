Rebel Wilson shares her encounters of sexual harassment: The whole thing was disgusting

Every day brings another round of claims of sexual misconduct against powerful men in Hollywood. Joining the ever-growing list of people, including celebrities, who have opened up about their experiences, is Rebel Wilson.

In a series of tweets, Wilson gave detailed accounts of experience, without naming anyone. “A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male ‘friends’ tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room,” the 37-year-old actress tweeted.

“I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio-basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I’d be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return.”

“Later I was threatened by one of the star’s representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting. I’ve told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual,” Wilson continued.

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star also revealed that earlier in her career, she had a “hotel room encounter” with a top director.

“I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy’s wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud...that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately,” she wrote. “ I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from ‘work talk’ didn’t even cross my mind.”

“I feel lucky that I grew up in a pro-female environment, going to an all-girls high school, and that I have such a strong sense of self and have taken self-defense classes. I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky,” Wilson noted. “To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening. I know my stories aren’t as horrific as other women and men have described-but if you’ve ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level.”

“I know, moving forward, that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE,” she added. “Interpret that as you will.”

The claims are the latest in an avalanche of sexual harassment and assault allegations throughout Hollywood.

America’s silver screen has been buried in this scandal from the time several women came forward with claims against former movie producer Harvey Weinstein. This inspired many others to come forward and speak up against titans in the entertainment industry.

Comedian Louis CK and House of Cards’ actor Kevin Spacey are among those accused of sexual misconduct, harassment or assault. The list also includes names of powerful men in other industries and circles like former NBC News and MSNBC political correspondent Mark Halperin and former New Republic literary editor Leon Wieseltier.

