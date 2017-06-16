Reese Witherspoon gets adventurous with ‘wilderness buddy’
The 41-year-old actor and her 13-year-old son headed on an outdoor adventure to Canada earlier this week.hollywood Updated: Jun 16, 2017 10:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Reese Witherspoon is off to an adventure trip with her “wilderness buddy” - son Deacon Phillippe.
The 41-year-old actor and her 13-year-old son headed on an outdoor adventure to Canada earlier this week. Witherspoon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos from their mother-son excursion, reports etonline.com. “Wilderness buddy,” Witherspoon captioned the selfie.
“River kayaking adventure! We survived, Canada, Stay wild,” Witherspoon wrote in another Instagram slideshow.
Last year, the wilderness buddies took a special hiking trip to British Columbia and documented their exploration on social media.