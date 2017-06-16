 Reese Witherspoon gets adventurous with ‘wilderness buddy’ | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Reese Witherspoon gets adventurous with ‘wilderness buddy’

The 41-year-old actor and her 13-year-old son headed on an outdoor adventure to Canada earlier this week.

hollywood Updated: Jun 16, 2017 10:09 IST
Reese Witherspoon
A bold fuchsia lip and heavy dusting of bronzer, coupled with a statement smoky eye, really brought out US actor and Southern Belle Reese Witherspoon's ‘Wild’ side during Oscar season this year.

Reese Witherspoon is off to an adventure trip with her “wilderness buddy” - son Deacon Phillippe.

The 41-year-old actor and her 13-year-old son headed on an outdoor adventure to Canada earlier this week. Witherspoon took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos from their mother-son excursion, reports etonline.com. “Wilderness buddy,” Witherspoon captioned the selfie.

Wilderness buddy 🍃🌲 @deaconphillippe

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

“River kayaking adventure! We survived, Canada, Stay wild,” Witherspoon wrote in another Instagram slideshow.

River kayaking adventure with @deaconphillippe 🚣🌲🛶 #WeSurvived #Canada #StayWILD

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Last year, the wilderness buddies took a special hiking trip to British Columbia and documented their exploration on social media.

