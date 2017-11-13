Ridley Scott is going to need All the Money in the World to re-shoot Kevin Spacey’s scenes in new movie

Looks like the decision to fire actor Kevin Spacey and replace him with Christopher Plummer will cost director Ridley Scott millions of dollars.

According to news.com.au, a leading US publication estimated that recasting decision will add more than $10 million to movie’s $40 million budget.

This late in the game, the costs involved run to much more than just reshooting Spacey’s scenes - Posters with his name have been printed, movie trailers with his scenes are already screening in cinemas. All of that will need to be reprinted, re-cut.

Veteran actor Christopher Plummer will replace fallen star Kevin Spacey in the Ridley Scott police drama All the Money in the World. (AFP)

Plummer typically commands around $250,000 to $400,000 for a featured supporting role in a film like this, however it’s unclear whether the last-minute need for his services has upped his pay cheque.

Few days, ago, in a historical and shocking move, director Ridley Scott decided to replace Kevin Spacey in the already finished All the money in the World little more than a month before its release.

This decision was taken due to the sexual misconduct allegations that surfaced against Spacey nearly two weeks ago.

All the money in the World was considered to be a crucial movie Spacey as it was his best shot at this year’s Oscar nominations.

The movie is based on a real-life story, which focuses on oil tycoon J Paul Getty’s refusal to pay kidnappers ransom for his own grandson.

