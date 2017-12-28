Ridley Scott says he’d be ‘too dangerous’ to make a Star Wars movie

He maybe be one of the greatest directors on the planet, but filmmaker Ridley Scott has revealed that Disney will never allow him to helm a brand new Star Wars movie.

In an interview in Vulture, the 80-year-old director said that Disney would be too restrictive in his creative freedom for him to want to take a Star Wars movie on.

“I think they like to be in control, and I like to be in control myself. When you get a guy who’s done a low-budget movie and you suddenly give him $180 million, it makes no sense whatsoever,” noted Scott.

Director Ridley Scott arrives at the world premiere of All the Money in the World. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Alien: Covenant director went on to say that the reshoots these movies are put through because of inexperienced directors are very expensive.

Scott explained, “You know what the reshoots cost? Millions! Millions. You can get me for my fee, which is heavy, but I’ll be under budget and on time. This is where experience does matter, it’s as simple as that! It can make you dull as dishwater, but if you’re really experienced and you know what you’re doing, it’s f*****g essential. Grow into it, little by little. Start low-budget, get a little bit bigger, maybe after $20 million, you can go to $80. But don’t suddenly go to $160.”

Meanwhile, following the success of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, current franchise director Rian Johnson has been confirmed to head up a brand new trilogy.

The news was confirmed by Disney and Lucasfilm on November 9.