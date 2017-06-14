RL Stine confirms Jack Black returning to play him in Goosebumps 2

Jack Black fans, Rejoice! He is all set to return as author RL Stine in the sequel to Goosebumps, titled Goosebumps: Horrorland.

According to The Independent, the 47-year-old actor has been confirmed to return as Stine as well as Slappy the Dummy in the sequel, news that the author himself made clear on social media.

RL Stine, the author of Goosebumps?books, took to Twitter and wrote, “Yes, there is a script for the Goosebumps movie sequel, and I am told that my evil twin, Jack Black, has signed on. More news to come!”

It is also confirmed that the release date of the movie has been set for September 21, 2018 with director Rob Letterman returning behind the camera.

Horrorland is almost certainly a reference to the 16th Goosebumps book titled One Day at HorrorLand (1994) set in a theme park filled with all kinds of monsters.

Goosebumps was a surprise hit, both critically and commercially, upon its release in 2016.

The film grossed over $150 million from a budget of $58 million.

The movie also starred Odeya Rush, Amy Ryan and 13 Reasons Why actor Dylan Minnette.

