Robert Downey Jr is really close to walking away from Marvel: Chris Evans

A few days ago, Chris Evans’ revealed that his contract with Marvel was coming to an end after Avengers 4. But now he has surprised everyone by saying that Robert Downey Jr. is closer to walking away from Marvel, reports The Independent.

While talking to USA Today, the 35-year-old-actor said, “Downey is far closer to reaching that point where he may walk away. And I don’t know how you replace Downey as Tony Stark.”

The Gifted star believes that no other person can touch what Robert has done.

“I don’t know who else can touch that,” Evans said.

Captain America: Civil War ended with the fracture of the original Avengers with a hint that a new generation of the team is on the rise, with the likes of Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, and eventually Captain Marvel at the helm.

While talking about his departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans believes that it will be “hard” for him to leave.

“I’d be lying if I said it wouldn’t be hard for me. But the passing of time and the passing of torches is part of the experience. Nothing lasts forever. There’s a beauty in that departure, even if it can be sad at times. It’s also joyful,” he said, adding, “I’ve had a great run. Superheroes are re-inventable entities, like Batman or even James Bond. These movies find new incarnations and new ways to tell the story. I am all for it.”

“However they want to proceed after Avengers 4, it’s really up to them. I walk away with no regrets and endlessly thankful.”

On a related note, Chris Evans will be next seen in Avengers: Infinity War, alongside Robert Downey Jr, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlet Johansson, Brie Larson and Mark Ruffalo.

The film is slated to release on May 4, 2018.

