Robert Downey Jr’s fellow Avengers found creative ways to wish him on Twitter

On Robert Downey Jr’s 52nd birthday, his fellow Avengers co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo wished him on Twitter.

Updated: Apr 06, 2017 09:18 IST
Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr, who plays Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel movies, turned 52 on Tuesday.

Robert Downey Jr turned 52 on Tuesday and his Avengers co-stars found hilarious ways to wish the Iron Man actor.

Actors Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to give a shout-out to Downey Jr on his birthday.

“Happy birthday @RobertDowneyJr you haven’t aged a day since this picture,” tweeted Hemsworth, alongside a funny photograph, which shows the birthday boy donning a wig and appearing old and wrinkly with the Thor star giving a thumbs-up.

While Evans wrote, “Happy birthday to the legendary @RobertDowneyJr. Mentor. Life-saver. Friend. Hope your birthday is like a giant kiss on the lips!”

The Captain America star posted a GIF alongside his sweet message which shows him going in for a smooch with Downey Jr dressed as Iron Man.

Ruffalo also took to Twitter and wrote, “Happy birthday @robertdowneyjr! A picture is worth a thousand words. #sciencebros4ever.”

The actor, who plays The Hulk in the Marvel franchise, shared a picture from Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he is sitting in Downey Jr’s lap and gazing lovingly in his eyes, as the host, along with the other Avengers actors Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Evans and Hemsworth watch the scene unfold in faux surprise.

