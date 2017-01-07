 Robert Pattinson fears his secrets can destroy relationship with FKA Twigs | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Robert Pattinson fears his secrets can destroy relationship with FKA Twigs

hollywood Updated: Jan 07, 2017 16:42 IST
IANS
Actor Robert Pattinson and singer-songwriter FKA Twigs attend the LA Dance Annual Gala at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on December 10, 2016. (AFP)

Actor Robert Pattinson and singer FKA twigs have reportedly called off their wedding.

Apparently, the Twilight actor fears their families will release all the couple’s secrets to the media if they were invited to their wedding.

Sources tell website CelebDirtyLaundry.com that close friends and family members “were left upset after the couple refused to invite them to their wedding.” According to the site, Pattinson “is worried that someone in his inner circle is going to dish all of the couple’s secrets to the media,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

Insiders claim that Pattinson doesn’t want anyone to be at his nuptials because he doesn’t want the details leaked to the press.

“At this point, no one knows if Robert Pattinson and FKA twigs will ever tie the knot,” the site states.

According to sources, the actor “wants to desperately keep their wedding plans private (as) he hates that his relationship with his former girlfriend Kristen Stewart is still making headlines to this very day. That’s why he’s desperately trying to keep his relationship with FKA under the radar. But even his close friends know that will never happen.”

