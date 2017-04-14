Robert Pattinson is open to more Twilight movies, but what about Kristen Stewart?

Actor Robert Pattinson says he is open to a reboot of the Twilight franchise.

The 30-year-old actor has not ruled out a possible return as Edward Cullen, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I’m always kind of curious. Anything where there’s a mass audience or seemingly an audience for it, I always like the idea of subverting people’s expectations,” Pattinson said.

There’s no such reboot in development as of now, but Pattinson still believes that “there could be some radical way of doing it, which could be quite fun”.

The actor, however, says it will be “difficult” to make another film in the popular movie franchise because “there’s no source material.”

Previously, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said more Twillight movies were possible, but those are yet to be confirmed.

