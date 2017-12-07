Robert Pattinson says he lost his sense of identity because of Twilight

Actor Robert Pattinson has said that he felt like a “big shot” when he started his career and had a big “ego”.

The 31-year-old actor came into prominence after starring in the Twilight series. He played the role of vampire Edward Cullen in the film adaptations of the Stephenie Meyer’s novels by the same name.

“When something becomes really big you really get an awareness of how small you are, like where it is when you first start acting and you feel like a big shot when you’re only doing something small. My ego was a lot bigger when I first started,” Pattinson said while appearing on Variety’s Actor on Actor along with Jamie Bell.

Pattinson said the feeling of losing your identity in the franchise filmmaking was “frightening”.

“Then you start losing control of a lot of different aspects of your life and also the job, especially when you’re doing sequels to something. It doesn’t matter what you think: a) it’s already been written in a book, and b) the tone has already been set up and the machine is already in motion. It’s frightening when you lose your sense of identity,” Pattinson said.

