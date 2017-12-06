Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Taylor Swift part of Silence Breakers, TIME’s Person of the Year

The Silence Breakers have been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

Dozens of men and women have shared their stories since October about sexual misconduct by numerous high-profile men in entertainment, media, business and sports. The revelations also helped prompt millions worldwide to tweet about their experiences with sexual harassment and assault.

The movement began spontaneously in October after actor-activist Alyssa Milano followed on a suggestion from a friend of a friend on Facebook and tweeted: “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet.” The hashtag was tweeted nearly a million times in 48 hours. The #MeToo movement was founded by activist Tarana Burke on Twitter a decade ago to raise awareness about sexual violence.

Time’s announcement was made Wednesday on NBC’s Today show, where longtime host Matt Lauer was fired last week amid harassment allegations. Today host Savannah Guthrie acknowledged Wednesday that this year’s winner hits “close to home” and mentioned Lauer by name.

Several members of the entertainment industry are a part of the me too campaign, inspired by the women who accused movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Besides Milano, actors Rose McGowan, Selma Blair and Ashley Judd are featured. Pop star Taylor Swift, who took part in a lawsuit against an ex-DJ whom she had accused of groping her, was also featured on the cover.

