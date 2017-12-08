Russell Crowe jokes about ‘sodomizing’ his co-star, the internet can’t believe what’s happening

Russell Crowe’s comments about unintentionally ‘sodomizing’ a co-star while filming his 1992 film Romper Stomper are not going down to well on the internet, especially in the current climate, in which several Hollywood actors, directors, and performers have been accused of sexual misconduct.

While presenting the award for Best Asian Film at the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards - to Aamir Khan’s Dangal, by the way - Crowe took the opportunity to talk about a violent sex scene he filmed for the controversial film, about a neo-Nazi. “I just want to talk about what binds us together. There’s two things really. One is an abiding passion for our pursuit and the other is sensitivity,” Crowe said.

“I was sodomizing Jacquie McKenzie on the set of Romper Stomper and I didn’t actually intend to do that but I was trying to keep my bits away from her bits and she’d been given one of those pieces of elastic that the girls get when you do the love scenes, which protects them from all things, and my bits and pieces were in a little canvas sack with a drawstring, similar to when you used to buy chewing gum as a child.

“And it was actually my desire to keep the bits apart. It wasn’t until the opening night of the film that it was pointed out by none other than Jacquie McKenzie’s beautiful late mother that we were in fact, in her mind, engaged in sodomy. Anyway that was just a story about sensitivity.”

Crowe’s comments were cut from the show’s telecast.

Russell Crowe joked about sodomizing his female costar on the set of A Beautiful Mind. That "joke" was cut from TV. Should it have? https://t.co/gwgpoJCczZ — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) December 7, 2017

Russell Crowe apologises for AACTAs joke about 'sodomising' co-star Jacqueline McKenzie:Nothing has changed with him, he's a first class pig! — Mary (@LoisLaneLara) December 8, 2017

Here is the full transcript of Russell Crowe’s very funny "joke" (?) about "sensitivity" at the #AACTAs, where he has a laugh about sodomising Jacqueline McKenzie, who has spoken out about "grubby behaviour" on set in her early career. GOOD ONE. pic.twitter.com/N3TFzjopPT — steph harmon 🌈 (@stephharmon) December 6, 2017

The star offered a response to the growing outrage. “Actors and actresses by the nature of our job get thrown into some embarrassing, bizarre and extreme circumstances. It’s an ironic combination that the sensitivity required for the job also has to be coupled with an ability to put aside your embarrassment and fears and cope with the humiliation,” he said. “Jacquie and I survived that moment in our young careers because we looked after each other. Our friendship has only strengthened over the years and it’s a story we both cringe over. The way I delivered the story was to elicit that half cringe/half laugh reaction.Obviously I was only intending to make people laugh. Especially Jacquie, and she did. I didn’t mean any offence to anyone and it wasn’t a comment on other issues.”

Crowe’s co-star Jacquie McKenzie supported him in a Facebook post, later shared on Twitter. “The irony—what we actors are asked to do in scenes and how we actually film them—is what we laugh at,” she said, “The very important conversation of sexual harassment in the workplace bears no relevance to this.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more