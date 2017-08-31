Ryan Gosling walked into my fist: Harrison Ford jokes about on set tussle

Veteran actor Harrison Ford has blamed Ryan Gosling for “slightly injuring” his hand while filming a fight scene for Blade Runner 2049.

Gosling created a stir when he said that Ford punched him in the face during a fight scene.

Ford, 75, has responded to Gosling’s account with his signature dry humour, reports people.com.

“He walked into my fist. My hand was slightly injured, but I didn’t hold it against him,” Ford said.

Director of the movie Denis Villeneuve (L) and cast members Ryan Gosling (C) and Harrison Ford participate in a panel for Blade Runner 2049 during the 2017 Comic-Con International Convention in San Diego. (REUTERS)

The Star Wars icon has a few more revelations about Gosling.

“Mr. Gosling, yeah, I thought was (it was) odd that he insisted on being called Mr. Gosling, but I got over it,” Ford joked.

“Mr. Gosling is always prepared, has very inventive ideas and he’s very articulate about them. He’s a great pleasure to work with,” he added.

The sequel to Blade Runner, Blade Runner 2049 -- which is backed by Sony Pictures Entertainment -- is set thirty years after the events of the first film.

